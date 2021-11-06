Fresh twist in Newcastle United manager hunt over claims Eddie Howe talks hit stumbling block

Newcastle United’s move for Eddie Howe has hit a stumbling block, according to a report.

By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 2:55 pm
Eddie Howe.

The club had agreed a deal in principle for Howe to succeed Steve Bruce as head coach.

However, The Mirror report today that the proposed deal – Howe has been offered a two-and-a-half-year deal – could “disintegrate”.

It’s claimed that the stumbling block concerns Howe’s backroom team.

The 43-year-old is understood to be keen to bring Jason Tindall, Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone to the club.

Eddie HoweSteve Bruce