Fresh twist in Newcastle United manager hunt over claims Eddie Howe talks hit stumbling block
Newcastle United’s move for Eddie Howe has hit a stumbling block, according to a report.
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 2:55 pm
The club had agreed a deal in principle for Howe to succeed Steve Bruce as head coach.
However, The Mirror report today that the proposed deal – Howe has been offered a two-and-a-half-year deal – could “disintegrate”.
It’s claimed that the stumbling block concerns Howe’s backroom team.
The 43-year-old is understood to be keen to bring Jason Tindall, Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone to the club.