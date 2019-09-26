Frenchman set for surprise Newcastle United recall – with two set to be benched at Leicester City
Jonjo Shelvey is set to be dropped from the Newcastle United starting XI as Steve Bruce considers a midfield reshuffle.
And the 27-year-old may not be the only high-profile change in the side.
According to the Daily Star, Bruce is considering taking Shelvey and Paraguay international Miguel Almiron out of the team at Leicester City on Sunday, as he looks to revitalise a side who looked devoid of attacking intent for much of their bore draw with Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.
The report states that the players most likely to replace the duo are recently returned Allan Saint-Maximin, despite fears about his hamstring injury, and Sean Longstaff, who looks set to be declared fit by club medical staff this week.
One option being considered by Bruce is moving Fabian Schar into United’s midfield, with Argentine Federico Fernandez drafted into the Magpies’ back three.