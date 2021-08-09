Freddie Woodman in last year's play-off final at Wembley.

Woodman and Mark Gillespie had played 45 minutes each in the club’s previous three pre-season friendlies against Rotherham United, Burton Albion and Burnley.

And Woodman – who has spent the past two years on loan at Championship side Swansea City – is set to make his Premier League debut in Sunday’s season-opener against West Ham United at St James’s Park with Martin Durbravka sidelined following foot surgery and Karl Darlow recovering from Covid-19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bruce praised Woodman, under contract at the club for another two years, for a “mature” performance against Norwich.

"Yes, he’s put himself in pole position, simply because of the problems we have with Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow,” said United’s head coach. "So he’s in pole position, and I thought he did very well. He was mature in his performance.

"You can see he's had two years on loan, and played first-team football. I’m very pleased with him."

Woodman’s move to Bournemouth was put on hold after 32-year-old Dubravka, the club’s No.1, had an operation following his involvement at Euro 2020 with Slovakia.

Steve Bruce.