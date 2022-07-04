Under-18s regulars Michael Ndiweni, Jamie Miley, Kyle Crossley, Harry Barclay, James Huntley, Josh Stewart and Ellis Stanton have all agreed full-time deals at the club. In addition, 18-year-old full-back Jordan Hackett has joined the club following his release from Tottenham Hotspur.
Hackett played for Newcastle’s Under-23s side on trial in a 3-2 win against Rangers’ ‘B team’ last season. He has also represented England up to Under-18s level.
Following his arrival, Hackett told the club website: "When I was here on trial for the week, I really enjoyed it! The lads have made me feel welcome from the first day I stepped into the building.
"It was a hard decision to move away from London – my mum didn't like it – but you have to do what you have to do to make a career in the game and I think this is the best decision for myself.
“I like Eddie Howe – he's a good manager who knows what he's doing – and he likes younger players. He was a big factor in joining the club because if I do well, he will take a look at me or think about using me.
“I also felt like I needed a change from London. I knew everything in the city and was getting too comfortable. I like being out of the comfort zone in order to push myself.
“It's a good feeling to sign a contract at such a big, prestigious club. It's going to be a challenge for me but a one I'm looking forward to.”