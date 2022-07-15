Jay Turner-Cooke has linked up with the squad for this afternoon’s friendly against 1860 Munich at the Saalfelden Arena, Austria.
The 18-year-old winger – who joined the club from Sunderland last year – had been with the club’s Under-21s in Spain. Howe originally took a 29-man squad to Austria for the club’s two tour games.
Turner-Cooke was “close” to being involved against Manchester City in May. Speaking at the time, head coach Howe said: “His role was to see and experience Manchester City, and see an away game experience at one of the best teams in the world.
“So it would have done him the world of good to see him from afar and take it all in. I think he’s a real talent, a player with very good technical ability. With the injuries to Jonjo (Shelvey) and Joe Willock, he’s close to playing. He was close to being involved.”