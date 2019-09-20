Former Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback left OUT of Newcastle team photo – but shock name included

Former Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback has been left OUT of the Newcastle United team photo – but a shock name left out of the 25-man Premier League squad is IN.

By Liam Kennedy
Friday, 20th September 2019, 17:21 pm
PRESTON, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Jack Colback of Newcastle United during a pre-season friendly match between Preston North End and Newcastle United at Deepdale on July 27, 2019 in Preston, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Senegal midfielder Henri Saivet is a shock inclusion in the United team photo for the 2019/20 season, while other members of the Magpies’ squad also outside of the main group – including Colback – have been omitted.

Colback has been left without a first-team football having failed to secure a move before transfer deadline.