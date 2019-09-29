Former Sunderland boss Steve Bruce under fire as he leaps to defence of Newcastle United players

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has described the Magpies' Leicester City loss as a "horror show".

By Liam Kennedy
Sunday, 29th September 2019, 19:22 pm
Updated Monday, 30th September 2019, 10:47 am
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on September 21, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Bruce was visibly shaken in his post-match interview after United suffered their worst league defeat for more than three years.

And he did not mince his words when it came to assessing his side's King Power Stadium capitulation.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "Unacceptable.

"We have to give the fans more to shout about.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"The red card changes the game but we need to show some spirit and hunger.

"When things are tough you see what you have got - it was a one of them horror shows."

Bruce did leap to the defence of his players when accused of throwing in the towel by in a Sky Sports interview.

He said: "I think that's a bit strong.

"Up until today we have worked on defensive organisation to keep us in games.

"We have to do the basics well."