Anderson came off the bench in Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest at The City Ground on Friday night. The 20-year-old’s introduction came at half-time with the score level at 1-1 after Alexander Isak cancelled out Emmanuel Dennis’ opener.

And Anderson thought he’d given Newcastle the lead as he headed the ball in from Isak’s cross only for the goal to be ruled out for offside following a VAR check from referee Paul Tierney. Sean Longstaff was the player adjudged to have been offside in the build-up to the goal despite two Nottingham Forest players playing the ball before the midfielder touched it.

The decision was heavily criticised but Newcastle were still able to claim victory thanks to a stoppage time penalty converted by Isak.

Elliot Anderson of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring the team's second goal which is later disallowed by VAR during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United at City Ground on March 17, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher assessed the disallowed incident on Sky Sports News. He said: “One of the biggest clues was that Nottingham Forest set to kick off and they were waiting to kick off again when there was the delay checking the goal.

“I don’t really see why the VAR got involved because for me, Felipe clearly goes to kick the ball out for a corner. Jacob Murphy, who isn’t in an offside position, behind him would intercept the ball and he knows that.

“If we go through the laws, has the ball travelled from distance? Definitely. Has the player had a clear view? Definitely. Was the ball moving quickly? Not particularly. Was the direction of the ball unexpected? It’s come to him, and he’s gone to intercept the ball. Has he had time to co-ordinate his body movement? He’s gone to kick it out for a corner, which you’d expect a defender to do in that position.

“It ticks all the boxes so for me it’s a goal.”

On Newcastle’s penalty, Gallagher added: “It’s a physical game. Players challenge each other and there will be physical contact. But the player has clearly gone up with his arm in the air.

