Former Newcastle United youngster Owen Bailey has this non-league message to Premier League youngsters

Owen Bailey. Picture by Charles Waugh.

Bailey was released by the Magpies at the end of last season after he had become a mainstay of academy sides over a decade-long stay with boyhood club.

The young Geordie’s search for a new club came to a successful conclusion when he joined National League North side Gateshead after a short trial spell at the International Stadium.

Bailey has enjoyed a productive start to life on the south bank of the Tyne as Mike Williamson’s side challenge for promotion back into non-league’s top tier.

An FA Trophy run may have fallen the first hurdle at AFC Fylde on Saturday, but the FA Cup has provided Bailey with some memorable moments this season.

The Heed have seen off Bradford Park Avenue, Runcorn Linnets, Marske United and Altrincham to set up Friday night’s televised second round tie against League One club Charlton Athletic.

Bailey reflected on his opening months with Gateshead and insisted non-league can become a valuable learning environment for young players at the top end of the game.

He told The Gazette: “The Under-23s game can be a bit of a false picture of football to be honest.

“Technically and tactically, the standard is absolutely outstanding and teams try to play football in the right way.

“But it can lack the intensity of the senior game and sometimes that doesn’t help young players progress when they reach a certain level.

“I’ve experienced so much of that intensity since I joined Gateshead and it’s given me something that was lacking in the academy game.

“There are a few players in our squad that have been in Premier League academies and they are all finding their way and learning new parts of the game with Gateshead.

“I am sure young players in the Premier League and the top end of the Football League would see their development helped by spending time in non-league football.”

Gateshead have confirmed there are no tickets available in the Tyne and Wear Stand ahead of Friday night’s FA Cup tie with Charlton.