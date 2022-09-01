Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Toffees are understood to have paid around £2million for the 32-year-old midfielder, three years after selling him to PSG for £30million.

Gueye previously played for Aston Villa before moving to Everton in 2016 where he went on to make over 100 appearances.

Idrissa Gueye of Paris Saint-Germain in action during the preseason friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and Kawasaki Frontale at National Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)

In January 2021, Gueye was heavily linked with a loan move to Newcastle United but the Senegalese international opted to remain at the Ligue 1 club.

And the midfielder has now admitted Everton were the only team he would have considered leaving PSG for.

“There is no better feeling than coming back home,” he told the Everton club website. “I am very happy to be here at Everton again, to help and to work hard. I’ll give my soul to this team.

“Coming back here was important to me because I feel like I’m in my home. I’ve followed the team every week and watched how they play. For me, there is no better place than Everton, so that’s why I chose to come back here.

“For me, it’s special. I told PSG if I am going to leave it will be for one team — and that was Everton.