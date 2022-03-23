Following a lengthy rehabilitation process and two operations, Woolston has called time on his playing career due to injury.

He joined Newcastle’s academy from his boyhood club Sunderland in 2015 and spent three seasons on Tyneside before joining Manchester United in 2018.

The goalkeeper also represented England up to Under-18s level and spent time on loan at non-league sides Gateshead, Darlington, Blyth Spartans and South Shields.

Paul Woolston of Manchester United U21's looks dejected after the EFL Trophy match between Accrington Stanley and Manchester United U21` at The Crown Ground on December 08, 2020 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

At Manchester United, Woolston was a regular for the Under-23s side and also trained with first team goalkeepers David De Gea and Dean Henderson.

After announcing his retirement, Woolston told the Manchester United club website: “To have to retire at just 23 has been really tough to come to terms with but I feel a lot more positive now.

“I am really proud of everything that I have achieved, many people dream of playing football at this level. Of course, I would have loved to have gone on further but it has been an absolute honour to represent Manchester United during my time here.

“The support of my family, friends, team-mates, coaches, the medical staff and entire Manchester United Academy has been phenomenal. Everyone has played a major part in my journey by keeping my spirits up, allowing me to reflect positively on my playing experiences and begin to look to the future.

“Right now, I am fully focused on the next stage of my career. I am ready to use all of my learnings, resilience, drive and determination to make a real success of my life.”

