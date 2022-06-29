Loading...

Former Newcastle United striker provides Callum Wilson fitness update ahead of pre-season

Callum Wilson has been working hard in the gym ahead of Newcastle United’s return for pre-season training this week.

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 12:16 pm

The Newcastle players will be back at Darsley Park on Friday following a six-week break.

And Wilson – who finished the 2021-22 campaign as Newcastle's top scorer despite missing the majority of the second half of the season – is determined to be fully fit and ready for the start of the new season.

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United warms up prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on May 16, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle start their competitive season at home to Nottingham Forest on August 6.

An Instagram post from former Newcastle striker Leon Best showed him and Wilson running on treadmills with the caption: “Getting that work in, nice incline run.”

The pair were Coventry City teammates Best joined Newcastle in February 2010. The former Republic of Ireland striker scored 10 goals in 46 appearances for The Magpies before moving to Blackburn Rovers in 2012.

The 35-year-old has been without a club since leaving Charlton Athletic in 2018.

