The 61-year-old believes Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby should be Newcastle’s ‘No. 1’ transfer priority this window.
Diaby has been linked with a move to Newcastle but the club are understood to have been put off by Leverkusen’s £60million valuation on the 22-year-old. The Frenchman scored 17 goals and contributed 14 assists last season in all competitions.
“Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen would be my number one signing,” Waddle told BoyleSports EPL Betting. “He's quick and sharp and has been linked with the club before.
"I know they were linked with Christian Eriksen who is a quality player but he's said he wants to play in Europe which is why he's not signing for Brentford at the moment.”
After finishing 11th in the Premier League last season, Newcastle are looking to break into the top half in 2021-22 and plan on making several high-quality additions this transfer window.
But Leverkusen’s stance on Diaby will make signing him difficult as the club’s director of sport Simon Rolfes has stressed that he wants to keep the player.
So far, Newcastle have made one senior signing this summer with Matt Targett making his loan move from Aston Villa permanent for £15million in total.
“Newcastle have to convince players of a good standard to go to St James’s Park,” Waddle added. “They're on the up now, but they need to turn the corner and make the next step. It'll be very interesting to see who they bring in.”