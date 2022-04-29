The former Newcastle United and West Ham United manager has formally taken over team affairs at the Bulgarian club following Stoycho Mladenov's departure earlier this month. Pardew, previously CSKA’s technical director, will be assisted by former West Ham coach Alex Dyer as well as youth coach Martin Stoyanov and analyst Hristo Zahariev.
"I have always tried to work with young people,” said Pardew, who guided Newcastle to a fifth-placed finish during his four years at St James’s Park.
"Martin and Hristo are excellent professionals, who will have the opportunity to learn from me and Alex. I hope this will help them progress even more, and have the opportunity to apply what we have learned. My goal is to leave a legacy in CSKA and for these young coaches to be able to help the club in the coming years."
Most Popular
-
1
Revealed! The ‘dirtiest’ teams in League One and where Sunderland rank alongside their rivals Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic, Plymouth Argyle and Bolton Wanderers
-
2
Sunderland AFC news: talkSPORT pundit takes major swipe at Black Cats and delivers Newcastle United verdict
-
3
Sunderland AFC transfer gossip: £10m ex-Leeds United star could be set for move as club weighs up options - reports
-
4
Sunderland transfer news: Parent club ready to ‘offload’ SAFC loanee, Black Cats talks on ‘back burner’ amid promotion push
-
5
Sunderland fan gallery: Can you spot yourself in 33,119 strong crowd at Stadium of Light as Cats draw with Rotherham United
CSKA reached the Bulgarian Cup final last week.