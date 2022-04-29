The former Newcastle United and West Ham United manager has formally taken over team affairs at the Bulgarian club following Stoycho Mladenov's departure earlier this month. Pardew, previously CSKA’s technical director, will be assisted by former West Ham coach Alex Dyer as well as youth coach Martin Stoyanov and analyst Hristo Zahariev.

"I have always tried to work with young people,” said Pardew, who guided Newcastle to a fifth-placed finish during his four years at St James’s Park.

"Martin and Hristo are excellent professionals, who will have the opportunity to learn from me and Alex. I hope this will help them progress even more, and have the opportunity to apply what we have learned. My goal is to leave a legacy in CSKA and for these young coaches to be able to help the club in the coming years."