Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:

Barcelona to ‘swoop’ for Magpies target

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni has joined Scottish Championship side Arbroath (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

According to reports in Brazil, Barcelona are looking to swoop for Vasco De Gama midfielder Andrey Santos. The reports in Torcedores suggest that the Catalan giants are planning to send a recruitment team to Brazil in order to force through a move for Santos.

Sporting director Jordi Cruyff will be a part of this team as Barca look to negotiate a ‘magic number’ with the Brazilian club. Barcelona’s financial issues mean they would ‘prefer’ a structured deal for the teenager.

Newcastle United have been heavily linked with a move for Santos with various reports that the Magpies are ‘confident’ they can strike a deal for the 18-year-old who will reportedly cost them around £30million. Santos is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Brazil and has been catching the eye of numerous clubs across Europe.

Arbroath sign former Toon youngster

Scottish Championship side Arbroath have announced the signing of Yasin Ben El-Mhanni on a short-term contract.

El-Mhanni, who has been without a club for three months, told Arbroath TV: “I want to hit the ground running and help the team out by putting in some performances. The staff, manager and his assistant have been great with me.

“We’ve spoken and I know what I need to do. I’m just looking to get on that pitch as soon as possible and help the team out. They are a lovely bunch of lads here.

“Everyone is friendly and it’s a good team. I’ve watched a bit of Scottish football and it’s a good level to be at.

“It’s somewhere a lot of players will want to come and play and get their career back up and running. There is a lot to play for here and we want to get ourselves shooting up that table.”