It has been confirmed that the 32-year-old has joined Espanyol on a free transfer, signing a three-year deal at the Catalan club.
The Spanish forward scored six goals in 46 Premier League appearances for Newcastle before leaving to join Alaves for £2.5million in 2019.
And Joselu rediscovered his scoring form back in Spain as he reached double-figures in each of his three seasons at the Basque club.
With 34 goals in 97 La Liga appearances for a struggling Alaves side, Joselu arrived at Espanyol with a respectable goalscoring reputation in Spain.