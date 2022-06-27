Loading...

Former Newcastle United flop finds new club after impressive 2021-22 season

Former Newcastle United striker Joselu has found a new club following the end of his contract at relegated La Liga side Deportivo Alaves.

By Dominic Scurr
Monday, 27th June 2022, 4:02 pm

It has been confirmed that the 32-year-old has joined Espanyol on a free transfer, signing a three-year deal at the Catalan club.

The Spanish forward scored six goals in 46 Premier League appearances for Newcastle before leaving to join Alaves for £2.5million in 2019.

And Joselu rediscovered his scoring form back in Spain as he reached double-figures in each of his three seasons at the Basque club.

With 34 goals in 97 La Liga appearances for a struggling Alaves side, Joselu arrived at Espanyol with a respectable goalscoring reputation in Spain.

