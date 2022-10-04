Boro sit 22nd in the Championship after 11 matches following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Coventry City.

A club statement revealed that Leo Percovich will take over first-team affairs on an interim basis, and will be assisted by Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler and Cattermole.

It remains to be seen who will become the next permanent Middlesbrough manager, but there are several names already in the running at this early stage.

Scott Parker gestures to supporters after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 27, 2022.(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Rob Edwards has been tipped to make a swift return to management after being sacked by Watford last week. The 39-year-old is the early favourite at 4/11.

Current Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O’Neil has also been tipped to take over at the Riverside and is second favourite at 9/2. O’Neil made 120 appearances for the Teessiders between 2007 and 2011 but has no previous managerial experience.

Former Leeds United coach Carlos Corberan, who was recently sacked as Olympiacos boss following his exit from Huddersfield Town in the summer, is third at 8/1. Ex-Newcastle United and West Ham United captain Scott Parker completes the current top four at 12/1.

Parker was sacked by Premier League side AFC Bournemouth following a 9-0 defeat against Liverpool earlier this season. Sean Dyche, Mark Robins and Gary Rowett have also been linked with the newly vacant managerial post.