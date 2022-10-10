Newcastle United Women complete new signing

Newcastle United Women announced another new signing as midfielder Millie Bell joined Becky Langley’s squad.

Bell joined The Lady Magpies for the 2022-23 campaign ahead of Sunday’s FA Women’s National League Cup penalty shoot-out defeat to Durham Cestria.

A general view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brentford FC at St. James Park on October 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Newcastle Women’s side officially became part of Newcastle United over the summer and have strengthened significantly after just missing out on promotion last season.

The final game of last season saw Newcastle Women set a record women’s league attendance in the UK with 22,134 spectators in attendance for the 4-0 win over Alnwick Town Ladies at St James’s Park in May.

Plans are in place to play two more matches at St James’s Park over the coming season.

The Lady Magpies currently sit third in the Women’s Premier League Division One North, but could go top if they win their game in hand on leaders Leeds United.

Bruno Guimaraes reveals Real Madrid talks

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes revealed that there was ‘a conversation’ held with Real Madrid in the summer which went no further.

Although he did admit it was ‘nice’ for the 14-time European champions to show an interest in him.

“It’s nice, Real Madrid is the best team in the world so it’s nice,” he admitted. “It was just a conversation but it’s nothing.”

Guimaraes has been in exemplary form since arriving at Newcastle from Lyon in January for £36million.

And the 24-year-old insists he is settled on Tyneside despite the interest.

Steve Bruce sacked – former Newcastle captain ‘among favourites’ to replace him

Former Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce was relieved of his duties as West Bromwich Albion manager on Monday morning.

The Baggies had won just one out of their 13 Championship matches under Bruce this season and sat 21st in the table.

Former Sunderland manager Roy Keane and recently departed Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder are the early favourites to replace Bruce according to SkyBet.