Former Newcastle, Chelsea and Everton boss in contention to make shock Premier League return
Former Newcastle United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Everton manager Rafael Benitez is reportedly in contention to make a surprise Premier League return.
Nottingham Forest are understood to be considering head coach Steve Cooper’s position at the club following Monday night’s 4-0 East Midlands derby defeat to Leicester City.
The newly-promoted side sit bottom of the table after eight matches despite spending £146million on 22 new signings over the summer.
And according to The Telegraph, Benitez is one manager who is in the frame to replace Cooper at The City Ground should he be sacked.
Benitez has been out of managerial work since being sacked by Everton in January 2022. The Spaniard spent three years at Newcastle as he guided the club to the Championship title in 2016-17 before securing a top 10 finish in the club’s first season back in the Premier League.
Benitez then saw out his contract at St James’s Park after growing frustrated with Mike Ashley’s ownership.