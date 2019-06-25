Former Newcastle and Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce reveals just what it's like to be sacked by Mike Ashley
Sam Allardyce has revealed what it’s like to be sacked by Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Speaking after the confirmed departure of Rafa Benitez from United, the former Magpies, Sunderland and England boss says Ashley’s conduct when he was given his marching orders was first class.
“He was brilliant,” he told TalkSPORT.
“It was short and sharp and swift. The decision was made, no stringing out. It was clean cut, done in seven days and we could both move on. Most amicable departure of a football club I have ever experienced.
“There are clubs who drag it out, try not give you what you deserve. There was none of that.”
Allardyce admits he’d be surprised if out-going Benitez, linked with China this week, did not have another job lined up.
“I think he has probably got two or three irons in the fire - I dont think he would have left without that.
Meanwhile, Allardyce has revealed that a positive relationship with managing director Lee Charnley is essential for any new boss. He said: “Anyone who goes in has to have a good relationship with the CEO.
“There are lots of chief executives and sporting directors where you do not speak to the owner any more - that's the way Mike works.
“I only met him twice or three times, two were on a social basis. He wasn't involved in the football business, he wanted to go and enjoy it. He had a team to deal with all that. That's the way the game is going and as a manager you have to accept that.”