The Dutch winger is set to leave the Catalan giants this transfer window with an asking price of around £17million being reported. He joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Lyon last summer and went on to score 13 goals in 38 appearances last season.

And Newcastle United are supposedly interested in the 28-year-old, with head coach Eddie Howe desperate to strengthen his attacking options.

But SPORT claim that Depay will snub a potential move to Newcastle having already rejected Tottenham Hotspur following a difficult previous spell in the Premier League with Manchester United.

Memphis Depay of FC Barcelona looks on during the LaLiga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at Camp Nou on April 03, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Depay’s preference is to join a competitive Champions League team from outside of England.