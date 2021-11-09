Former Celtic striker expresses doubts over Eddie Howe's appointment at Newcastle United

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Howe signed a two-and-a-half-year deal to become the Magpies’ new head coach on Monday – his first job since leaving August 2020.

The 43-year-old is tasked with keeping Newcastle in the Premier League with their winless start to the campaign leaving the club five points from safety after 11 matches.

Howe’s arrival has gone down well with the majority of the United fanbase – but former Blackburn Rovers and Celtic striker Sutton isn’t convinced.

Sutton referenced his relegation with Bournemouth and his signings in the transfer window.

He told BBC 5 Live’s Monday Night Club: “He clearly wasn't first choice.

"I don't think Newcastle have handled this situation overly well with that leaked proposal. And then Unai Emery essentially turning them down. They had to get someone in.

"Look I like Eddie Howe, I think he's a smart guy but he's got one hell of a job on. I think January is going to be absolutely key.

"I think if you look at his managerial record, the way that his team played at Bournemouth I thought they were a breath of fresh air, he lost it in the end.

"His recruitment the last couple of years at Bournemouth wasn't that impressive. He's got to get his recruitment right in January, but it's about staying up, isn't it?