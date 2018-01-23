First picture of Chelsea ace Kenedy in Newcastle for medical as Magpies make transfer breakthrough

Have your say

Kenedy is set to complete a loan move to Newcastle United today.

The Chelsea winger arrived on Tyneside last night.

Kenedy was photographed leaving Newcastle Central Station after travelling from London by train.

And the 21-year-old’s move will be confirmed once he completes a medical.

Newcastle failed to sign Kenedy on loan last summer.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte blocked the proposed move after failing to sign a left-sided player.

However, Conte has allowed the the Brazilian to sign for United on a half-season loan now left-back Emerson Palmieri has agreed a four-year deal with the Premier League champions.

Palmieri and Edin Dzeko are set to sign for Chelsea from Roma in a £50million double deal.

Kenedy – who had a loan at Watford last season – is also able to play at left-back.

Newcastle face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in a fourth-round FA Cup tie.

United manager Benitez is also looking to sign a striker in this month’s transfer window.

Liverpool’s Danny Ings and Leicester City’s Islam Slimani are two potential loan targets, while Sevilla's Kevin Gameiro has also been linked. Benitez also wants a goalkeeper.