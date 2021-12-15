Federico Fernandez joins Newcastle United's injured list ahead of Liverpool game

The defender is set to miss the “majority” of the relegation-threatened club’s festive programme with a thigh injury, according to Eddie Howe. Howe was speaking ahead of tomorrow night’s Premier League fixture against second-placed Liverpool at Anfield.

Asked for an injury update this morning, United’s head coach said: “Paul Dummett still out long-term, although he’s making good progress. We’re hoping to get him back at some stage soon. We’ve lost Fernandez due to an injury. We're not sure of the extent of that injury yet, but he’ll certainly miss this game, and probably the majority of the games over the festive period. It’s a slight thigh problem.”