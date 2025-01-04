Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘on the verge’ of completing a goalkeeper signing that will be announced after Saturday’s match against Newcastle United.

Spurs have a goalkeeping crisis heading into the Newcastle match with first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario already ruled out due to injury and Fraser Forster suffering with illness, third-choice goalkeeper Brandon Austin is set to make his debut.

But another goalkeeper who has arrived in North London is Slavia Prague goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, who is close to completing a move to Spurs. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Kinsky will undergo a medical following Spurs’ match against Newcastle.

A deal has verbally been agreed and the formalities will be completed after Saturday’s match.

Romano tweeted ahead of the game: “Tottenham are on the verge of signing Slavia Prague GK Antonín Kinsky, he’s in London today for medical to follow — as @infotbal reveals.

“Verbal agreement done between all parties involved including player side, Kinski should undergo medical after today’s game.”

Kinsky is a 21-year-old goalkeeper who has represented the Czech Republic internationally at Under-21s level. He has been a regular in the Slavia Prague side so far this season, making 19 appearances.

Given Spurs’ current goalkeeping situation, a first-team appearance may not be too far away for Kinsky once he signs. Vicario is set to be out until the end of February with a foot injury.