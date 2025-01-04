'Done' - Fabrizio Romano confirms imminent medical for new signing after Spurs v Newcastle United
Spurs have a goalkeeping crisis heading into the Newcastle match with first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario already ruled out due to injury and Fraser Forster suffering with illness, third-choice goalkeeper Brandon Austin is set to make his debut.
But another goalkeeper who has arrived in North London is Slavia Prague goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, who is close to completing a move to Spurs. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Kinsky will undergo a medical following Spurs’ match against Newcastle.
A deal has verbally been agreed and the formalities will be completed after Saturday’s match.
Romano tweeted ahead of the game: “Tottenham are on the verge of signing Slavia Prague GK Antonín Kinsky, he’s in London today for medical to follow — as @infotbal reveals.
“Verbal agreement done between all parties involved including player side, Kinski should undergo medical after today’s game.”
Kinsky is a 21-year-old goalkeeper who has represented the Czech Republic internationally at Under-21s level. He has been a regular in the Slavia Prague side so far this season, making 19 appearances.
Given Spurs’ current goalkeeping situation, a first-team appearance may not be too far away for Kinsky once he signs. Vicario is set to be out until the end of February with a foot injury.
