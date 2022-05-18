Eddie Howe’s side won 2-0 on Monday night thanks to a strike from Bruno Guimaraes and an own goal from Ben White. The game at St James’s Park kicked off after a stunning display from Wor Flags.
"One of the best atmospheres I have experienced,” said Schar on Instagram. “You all made the last home game unforgettable. See you all next year at St James’ Park!”
Schar – who signed a new United contract last month – was forced off with concussion after colliding with Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah. Head coach Eddie Howe said: “Fabian, I think, is OK. I think he was taken off due to protocols. He wanted to stay on. I think it was the right decision.”
Newcastle, 12th in the Premier League, end their campaign with a game against Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.