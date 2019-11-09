Eye-watering financial package makes Newcastle United key man top earner – report
Martin Dubravka’s new Newcastle United deal has made him one of the club’s top earners, according to a report on Football Insider.
The website claim the six-year deal handed to the Slovakian stopper in October, which takes his contract to 2025, is worth around £80,000 per week.
And as a result is has put Dubravka in the ‘top earner bracket’ at St James’s Park, alongside the likes of Miguel Almiron, Joelinton and Jonjo Shelvey.
It reads: “Newcastle United have handed Martin Dubravka a six-year contract that catapults him into the top salary bracket at the club, Football Insider understands.
“United announced at the end of last month that the Slovakian goalkeeper, 30, has committed to a deal that runs until the summer of 2025.
“A Newcastle source has told Football Insider that Dubravka has agreed a deal that lifts his wages to around £80,000-a-week.”