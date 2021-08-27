Ex-West Ham striker claims Steve Bruce is facing the sack at Newcastle United

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The new season is only two weeks old and the Magpies have suffered defeats in both their opening Premier League games, and exited the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle.

Bruce has been under intense pressure from supporters since the turn of the year, despite ending last term with five wins from eight to help seal a 12th placed finish.

For a lot of Toon fans, they are unable to shake off the run between December and April, where Bruce won just two of his 21 matches.

McAvennie believes Bruce’s days as head coach could be limited if things continue the way they are.

Lose to Southampton on Saturday and there will be “hell on”, according to the 61-year-old.

“They are going to sack Bruce soon after the latest events,” McAvennie told Football Insider.

“It’s going to happen but that won’t change anything. There might be a change at the start.

“The club needs an overhaul, how many times has it been said?

“Bruce doesn’t help himself, does he? He’s under pressure, I get that, but he comes out with some daft things.

“That’s probably just him giving a bit back because he gets so much abuse.

“It’s been a really bad start for them and they need that first win to come soon.