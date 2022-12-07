England face world champions France on Saturday (7pm kick-off) with a spot in the World Cup semi-finals on the line. An England win would make it a second-straight World Cup semi-final for the Three Lions - and the third straight semi-final spot in major tournaments following their exploits at the delayed European Championship last summer.

However, to do that, they must overcome one of world football’s superpowers. England have defeated Iran, Wales and Senegal so far this tournament and former England midfielder Chris Waddle believes that it will be a tight-affair on Saturday - one that will test England’s credentials.

Chris Waddle believes Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson could be the difference for England against France (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Waddle told Lord Ping: “If France really goes for England, I can see them scoring a couple of goals at a minimum. It will be a very tactical affair. This is really where the tournament starts for England and it's a massive test. We haven’t played anyone close to France’s level so far and it's a great opportunity to see how good we really are on Saturday night.”

Waddle, who spent five years at Newcastle United, also believes that Callum Wilson could hurt France if given the opportunity by Gareth Southgate: “Callum Wilson is a completely different player to Harry Kane.” Waddle said.

