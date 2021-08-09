Ex-Toon striker on verge of signing for Premier League club while Newcastle are 'priced-out' of move for centre-back

St James's Park.

Here, we round-up the latest Magpies-related stories that have emerged today:

Southampton to sign former Newcastle striker

Southampton may have found their replacement for Danny Ings after they had an offer of £15million accepted by Blackburn Rovers for striker Adam Armstrong.

If this deal was to progress and be sealed by Saints, Newcastle stand to land a reported £4.2million because of a sell-on clause inserted into Armstrong’s contract when he was sold to Rovers in 2018.

Supporters will be hoping that this money will be reinvested into the playing squad to boost Steve Bruce’s transfer budget as Newcastle continue to hunt for bargains in the summer window.

Toon priced-out of move for Premier League defender

Newcastle are continuing their search in the transfer market for a centre-back, having missed out on Axel Tuanzebe to Aston Villa.

One player that has been repeatedly linked with a move to St James’s Park is Liverpool’s Nat Phillips.

However, Phillips won’t be making a permanent transfer to Newcastle if his club’s asking price remains the same.

It is believed that Liverpool are holding out for a £15million fee for the defender who is also attracting interest from Southampton, Burnley and Brighton.

Midfielder’s cheeky message to former club-captain

Jeff Hendrick posted a cheeky message about former-Newcastle United defender Fabricio Coloccini on Instagram yesterday.

A post on the Newcastle United Instagram account celebrated Colo’s time on Tyneside having signed for the club exactly 13 years ago to the day.

Among the well-wishers and the Toon supporters sharing their memories of the ex-captain, Hendrick clearly felt it was the right moment to ask his current landlord if he could lower his rent!

