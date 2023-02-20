Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-ref delivers Marcel Sabitzer verdict

Marcel Sabitzer was not shown a red card during Manchester United's game with Leicester City (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher believes Manchester United’s Marcel Sabitzer was fortunate not to be sent-off during their clash with Leicester City on Sunday - a decision that would have seen the Austrian ruled-out of the upcoming Carabao Cup final. Sabitzer wasn’t even booked after catching Wout Faes on the thigh.

Gallagher told Ref Watch: “[Sabitzer is] extremely lucky. I think it’s a red card. If you put your studs into someone’s knee at that height, it’s dangerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What I would say is the one thing it can’t be is a free-kick only. The referee should have punished on the field - I think it’s a red card.

“Whether the VAR thinks because he’s come a short distance and he doesn’t think the impact [is big enough]. But if the referee gives a red card on the field for that and it gets thrown to VAR, then it would never get overturned.”

At Newcastle, meanwhile, Nick Pope will miss Sunday’s final after referee Anthony Taylor dismissed him during the clash with Liverpool after he handballed outside of his area. This time, the correct decision was made on the field of play, however, retired referee Keith Hackett believes that the authorities should allow Pope to feature at Wembley.

He tweeted: ‘Football can be very cruel and sadly because of a few seconds of almost doing something naturally Nick Pope Newcastle GK misses a final. The referee was correct to dismiss Pope. The authorities should delay the sanction to enable Pope to play. There I have said it.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester City ‘swoop’ for key Newcastle United figure