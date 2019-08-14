Ex-Newcastle United youngster sets ambitious target as he returns to Tyneside

Nicky Deverdics

The 31-year-old played for an hour in the Heed’s 1-1 home draw against Bradford Park Avenue on Tuesday night as he made the first appearance of his second spell at the International Stadium.

That marked his first competitive appearance since he played and scored in Wrexham’s final league game of last season against Harrogate Town.

Deverdics was released by the Welsh outfit in May and had interest from a number of clubs in the National League during the summer.

But it is Gateshead that finally tied down his services when he penned a one-year deal at the International Stadium last week.

The midfielder now hopes to help the club challenge for an immediate return to non-league’s top tier

He told The Echo: “With the players that we have, we have the ability to get back up.

“Tuesday night against Bradford Park Avenue was poor; we should have won that game and that was the feeling around the dressing room at full-time.

“But I have been impressed with what I have seen in training and at the Darlington game.

“We held on to some important players from last season, and once we click properly, we will be fine, and we can move forward because there is a lot of talent in the squad here.”

Gateshead have drawn all four of their opening National League North fixtures and will hope to secure their first win of the season when they travel to Kettering Town on Saturday.

Deverdics has been impressed with what he has seen from the Heed squad over the last week and insisted that their first win of the campaign will come sooner rather than later.

“We deserved to win at Darlington, but we invited them on to us late in the game and got punished for dropping deeper and deeper.

“I wasn’t at Telford because my clearance wasn’t through, but I can see a win coming because it’s a talented group of players.

“There’s a young squad and they are all keen to learn and develop – that’s stood out in training.

“It’s a case of things clicking going forward, it’s just not quite happening in the final third, but it will come.

“We know that draws will keep you near to the bottom of the division, so wins need to come.