Ex-Newcastle United midfielder ‘closes in’ on Middlesbrough move as Leeds United ‘close door’ on departure
One former Newcastle United midfielder is closing in on a move to Middlesbrough.
Rotherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser is closing in on a move to Middlesbrough after the two clubs agreed a deal for the former Magpies man. Barlaser could cost Boro up to £1.5million.
Barlaser rose through the ranks at St James’s Park before making a permanent move to Rotherham in October 2020. Despite making just five appearances for Newcastle, Barlaser has shone whilst at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, playing a major role in their various Championship and League One campaigns.
Barlaser would have been able to leave the Millers as a free agent this summer and will join up with former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick at the Riverside Stadium. The Magpies have a sell-on clause for Barlaser and although it won’t be a huge money-spinner for the club, it will help their financial situation against the constraints of Financial Fair Play.
Leeds United ‘close door’ on Jack Harrison departure
According to the Sun, Leeds United will not sell Jack Harrison this month, despite late interest from Leicester City in a move for the winger. The January transfer window closes on Tuesday evening but the Foxes, who have also shown interest in signing Brazilian winger Tete from Shakhtar Donetsk, had been linked with a late move for Harrison.
However, Leeds will not allow the former Newcastle United target to leave this month and are aiming to strengthen Jesse Marsch’s options with the potential arrival of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.