The Magpies, who currently sit fourth in the table, are unbeaten in their last 17 league games - a run that stretches back to August and their last-gasp defeat to Saturday’s opponents. It has been a remarkable season for Eddie Howe’s side to-date, one they will be keen to ensure doesn’t fizzle out amid a run of five draws in their last six league games.

Newcastle’s wins over Leicester City and Fulham are the only times they have won league games since the return following the Qatar World Cup. For Chris Waddle, this run, although they aren’t getting beat’ is a slight concern and he has revealed which area of the pitch Newcastle need to improve in order to turn their fortunes around.

Waddle told BETDAQ: “Newcastle’s main problem at the minute is scoring goals and this is the big concern for getting top four in the Premier League. They just seem to have dried up at the minute.

“Callum Wilson has done a great job for them but unfortunately for him he has been getting a lot of injuries. Alexander Isak has come in and is a great player, but he has had a couple of injuries already. It seems to happen with Newcastle centre-forwards a lot at the moment.

“I still think they need a proven goalscorer, who is going to be out there scoring every week and creativity wise, I still think they can create a lot more. Defensively you cannot fault them.

“The trouble is they have spent a lot of money and fair play rules say you can’t keep spending money, but they are still going to need four or five players in and they are going to have to be good signings, big players.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Callum Wilson of Newcastle United celebrates with team mates after scoring their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park on February 04, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“None of the signings so far have made us go, ‘wow that was an unbelievable signing’. They have bought in players who are very good players, but they haven’t bought in a superstar which everybody thought they would.”

