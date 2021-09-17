Speaking to The Athletic, Andy Carroll has revealed his frustrations about his exit from Newcastle United this summer. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images).

Carroll rejoined Newcastle in August 2019, eight years after he left the club to join Liverpool for £35m.

However, his second-stint at Newcastle was not nearly as successful as his first as the striker scored just one goal in 43 appearances in all competitions.

Reportedly, injury problems kept Carroll out of the starting line-up for much of his time playing under Steve Bruce, however, in an interview with Alan Shearer in The Athletic, Carroll revealed his fitness may not have been an issue and his frustrations about how his time on Tyneside finished:

“I thought I was going to be finishing at Newcastle. I thought that was going to be me for the next four or five years.

“It didn’t happen and it didn’t happen for many reasons… To be honest, it was really hard for me, not playing when I thought I could make a difference.”

“There’s still unfinished business there,” Carroll revealed.

“I didn’t really get a run out at Newcastle. I was in, I was out, I was in again. And I was fit all season.

“The stats say that for 43 games, I was available for 40 of them. I was training every day, I think I was in the top four in training throughout the year.”

Carroll had been linked with a move to Reading at the end of the transfer window, but a move is yet to materialise and he remains a free agent.

The striker believes that he could still be an asset to Newcastle United and maintains he has the ‘hunger’ to continue his career.

“I could have played more last season, I could be playing there this season.” Carroll told The Athletic.

“I’m not saying I should be playing every week, but I still think I’ve got something to give, to be part of Newcastle or any club.

“I’ve still got that hunger in me. But the manager makes his decisions, that’s what happens in football.