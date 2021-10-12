Ex-Chelsea striker backs Frank Lampard to join 'big team' Newcastle United

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 21: Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United speaks to Frank Lampard, Manager of Chelsea prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on November 21, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Lee Smith - Pool/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have a long list of coaches recently linked with a move to the club, with it looking increasingly more likely that Steve Bruce will be replaced following the Saudi-backed takeover.

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is currently one of the favourites to take the reigns on Tyneside, with Sky Bet offering odds of 7/2 on his arrival.

One person that has backed the ex-England international to join the Magpies is his former player Olivier Giroud, who recently departed Stamford Bridge to join AC Milan.

“I talked to him [Lampard] a little bit last year,” Giroud told talkSPORT.

“I think he’s looking forward to a good challenge to come back as a manager. It’s a good option definitely for him."

Lampard has been out of work since January of this year after he was dismissed by the Blues following a poor run of two wins in eight league matches that saw them drop down to ninth in the Premier League.

The 43-year-old was previously linked with the Crystal Palace job prior to Patrick Vieira’s arrival and also admitted he would be willing to consider a managerial role in the Championship, however a move to the North East currently seems like his most likely next destination.

Giroud added: “I think Newcastle is a big team in the Prem and it’s a good challenge for him to bounce back and show his quality.”

The summer ahead of the 2020/21 campaign saw Lampard splash over £200 million on the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Edouard Mendy and Newcastle’s new billionaire owners would likely be prepared to back any potential manager in a similar way.

It is unclear when the Magpies will appoint a new manager, with Steve Bruce still currently in the role ahead of their home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.