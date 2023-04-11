News you can trust since 1873
Ex-Chelsea man urges club to replicate Newcastle United blueprint following £550m transfer spend

Florent Malouda has urged Chelsea’s owners to follow the ‘example’ set by Newcastle United following their takeover.

By Joe Buck
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read

Takeovers of both Chelsea and Newcastle last season threatened to transform the top-end of the Premier League. And whilst Newcastle have managed to do that by disrupting the ‘traditional top six’ to challenge for a Champions League place - the same cannot be said of Chelsea.

Under Todd Bohely, the Blues have spent over £550million but find themselves in 11th place and under the interim control of Frank Lampard after sacking both Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel. Malouda believes Chelsea should look to the example set by Newcastle United as inspiration on how to run a football club, calling for unity across the board.

Speaking to ICE 36, Malouda said: “Since they have taken over from Roman, they have been making all the decisions at the club. People always focus on managers and players, but if you look at the example of Newcastle, you have to build a project.

“If you go out and hire the best manager on the market and he doesn’t have a say in signing the players and he isn’t given time, what do you expect him to do? I think at a massive club like Chelsea and, perhaps this is what the owners are learning this season, you need the right people in the right positions - it’s not only about owners and players - everyone has a role to play and that is how you build a club that functions properly.

“Not only on the pitch, but across the board: administrative, marketing, communications departments. You need to have a real team.”

Florent Malouda has urged Chelsea owner Todd Boehly to follow the 'example' set by Newcastle United (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)Florent Malouda has urged Chelsea owner Todd Boehly to follow the 'example' set by Newcastle United (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
