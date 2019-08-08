Andy Carroll could be set for a return to Newcastle United

The 30-year-old is a free agent after leaving West Ham United at the end of the 2018/19 season and is now being lined-up for a move to St James’s Park.

But what do we know about the deal so far? Here’s everything we know about Carroll’s potential move:

HOW LIKELY IS A DEAL?At this stage, there is a willingness on both sides to get a deal done.

Newcastle are keen to seal attacking reinforcements and it is understood that Carroll is keen to make a return to the North East after a difficult few years with injury.

WHY ARE NEWCASTLE SIGNING HIM?

While Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin have come through the door, Newcastle still look somewhat light up top – and Carroll’s arrival could go some way to addressing that.

An experienced head, the former Liverpool man could also offer the side a different dimension in an attacking sense.

WHAT DETAILS DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE CONTRACT?Little is known about the length or details of Carroll’s contract – although it has been reported that he is prepared to take a substantial wage cut in order to return to Tyneside.

A ‘pay as you play’ deal had previously been mooted, but there is no confirmation as to whether any such terms have been offered to the striker.

WHAT STAGE IS THE DEAL AT?

The deal nearly completed, with Newcastle having completed medical checks on Carroll after injury problems last season.

A deal could be and completed and announced today – providing everything progresses as plans.

WHEN MUST A DEAL BE COMPLETED BY?

While the transfer window closes at 5pm today (Thursday, August 8), Newcastle could sign Carroll after the deadline given that he is a free agent.