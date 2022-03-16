Everton haven’t won a league game since their 3-0 triumph over Leeds United on February 12. That game also saw the last time the Toffees registered a Premier League goal as they feel the effects of Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s absence.

And Frank Lampard has revealed that although Calvert-Lewin trained with the team yesterday, he could join Fabian Delph and Yerry Mina in missing the game with Newcastle:

“Dominic trained lightly yesterday off the back of not feeling great so we will see how he is this afternoon in terms of looking forward to the squad tomorrow.” Lampard said.

“Delph we’re hoping for the other side of the international break with a bit of luck. We will integrate him into training in that period.

“Mina is a few weeks away still, at best. That one is parked but he’s still working very, very hard so that’s good to see.”

It’s just over a month since the two sides met at St James’s Park when the home side ran-out comfortable 3-1 winners.

Since then, Newcastle have picked up 14 points, 11 more than Lampard’s side have registered.

These results have led to reports that Goodison Park turned ‘toxic’ after the defeat to Wolves on Sunday, but what kind of atmosphere does Lampard expect against Newcastle?

“Tomorrow, I’m expecting everyone to be together, fighting. Every game is so important, we have twelve of them left and they’re massive so we want Goodison to be together.”

The contrasting fortunes between the two sides could hardly be more different coming into the game and Lampard has praised Eddie Howe’s work in helping Newcastle’s resurgence, although, he also believes that their ability to strengthen in January also had a major say:

“You look at Newcastle since Eddie Howe went in there and they’ve made huge progress and you have to give great credit to him."

Lampard continued: “In terms of trying to change a team that are in a difficult position and going one way, they take a bit of time.

“Newcastle used January [well] to their credit. Financially they’re in a position to add well to personnel and sometimes that’s a huge part of it as well.”

