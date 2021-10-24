MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Jesse Lingard of Manchester United looks on during the warm up prior to the UEFA Champions League group F match between Manchester United and Atalanta at Old Trafford on October 20, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The Manchester United and England midfielder has been linked with a move to St. James’ Park since Newcastle United's takeover was complete earlier this month, however Everton look increasingly likely to win the race for the 28-year-old.

Lingard rejected a new contract offer from the Red Devils following his return from an outstanding loan spell at West Ham last season, leaving the Magpies on high alert as they look to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window.

However, according to Football Insider Everton have taken pole position in the race to sign Lingard as the midfielder is keen to remain in the north-west if he is to depart his childhood club.

Lingard, who was born in Warrington, had been eager to stay in the area over the summer which led to him continuing his stay at Old Trafford rather than returning to London with West Ham.

The 28-year-old’s preference has given ex-Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez a boost in the Toffees' bid to sign the player, while Newcastle United may have to look elsewhere as they look to bolster their ranks following the takeover.

The Tyneside club have been linked with a long list of names in recent weeks, with the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Raheem Sterling and Dominic Calvert-Lewin rumoured to be targets of the new owners.

The January transfer window will be vital for the Magpies who currently sit in the relegation zone at the bottom of the Premier League table.