It’s now three straight 2-0 defeats in a row for The Magpies at Villa Park after a stunning strike from Danny Ings and a penalty from Anwar El Ghazi saw the hosts claim three points.

Jamaal Lascelles was penalised for handball after play was pulled back following a VAR check. Referee David Coote awarded the spot kick which was converted by Anwar El Ghazi to make it 2-0.

Then, Callum Wilson was taken out by Emiliano Martinez. The referee pointed straight to the spot but once again VAR intervened to show Wilson was fractionally offside in the build-up.

Sean Longstaff.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest stories doing the rounds this morning:

Noel Whelan tells Newcastle United player to join Everton

Former Leeds United striker suggested that Sean Longstaff should join Rafa Benitez at Everton.

The pair worked together on Tyneside during the Spaniard’s stint at St James’ Park.

Longstaff has seemingly fallen out of favour under Steve Bruce despite being linked with a big-money move to Manchester United two seasons ago.

“How often do we see it?" Whelan told Football Insider.

“Longstaff has obviously stayed in the mind of Rafa Benitez through the time he brought him through at Newcastle. Obviously an admirer, I very much think that’s the same for players towards managers as well.

“When you get these sort of relationships that have gone so well with players beforehand, you know you’re going to get the same commitment from them.

“It’s not a lot of money in this day and age for a young player. There’s still work in progress with him and he’ll understand that as well. You never stop learning as a player.

“There’s room to manoeuvre with Longstaff. I think he needs somewhere where it feels like he belongs, somewhere where he could get regular football.

“A club who’s going to put a bit more faith in him than maybe Newcastle have done over the past season. He needs a base, he needs some stability and I think that will probably bring out the best in him.”

