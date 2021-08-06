Everton boss Rafa Benitez 'interested' in ex-Newcastle United striker as former favourite finally returns to training
One former player is available on a free, one has found a new club, and a current player finally makes an appearance at training.
Here, we round-up the latest Magpies-related stories that have emerged today:
Rafa Benitez could deny former Toon-favourite a “homecoming”
Former Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon is available on a free transfer as current club Dalian Professional feel the financial effects of the pandemic.
Rondon scored 12 goals in 33 games while on Tyneside and former boss Rafa Benitez is keen on reuniting with the Venezuelan for a third-time.
It’s likely that Rondon’s wages, one of the key reasons United were not interested in making the striker’s move permanent in 2019, will again be a stumbling block for Newcastle if interest was shown in the 31-year-old.
Javier Manquillo back in training
Despite pre-season training starting over a month ago, one lesser-spotted man has been fullback Javier Manquillo.
With no news on why the Spaniard has been absent from training, it was a welcome sight to see him back among the first-team training pictures released by the club.
Although he was first-choice under Benitez, Manquillo has fallen out of favour at Newcastle under Bruce, featuring just 13 times last campaign.
Ex-Toon Defender signs for new club
Former Newcastle youngster Ludwig Francillette has signed for Crawley Town in League Two.
Francillette had been trialling at various football league clubs, including Portsmouth earlier in the week.
However, it is Crawley who have exercised the option to sign the defender and he could make his debut against Hartlepool at the weekend.