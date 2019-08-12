'Embarrassing; complete shambles!': Newcastle United fans react to Steve Bruce's big blunder
Ex-Sunderland boss Steve Bruce oversaw his first game in charge of Newcastle United on Sunday – and things didn’t go to plan.
The Magpies suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in a closely-fought game – in which an individual error proved costly.
And Bruce came in for some criticism from supporters following something of a tactical blunder, which saw loanee Jethro Willems replace the injured Jonjo Shelvey while confused about where he was supposed to play.
That ultimately proved to be part of Newcastle’s downfall, and fans have been quick to react to Bruce’s tactical calls on social media.
Here’s what they’ve been posting:
@SuperSchar said: “Also Ritchie needs to be dropped he was frustrating to watch, and then the whole madness of subs not knowing where they are playing was embarrassing. 2 CMs off for a LB and RW Not a fan of Bruce’s tactics or formation at all!”
@chriskap0w added: “It’s been one game, ONE. Yet any #NUFC that is looking at a relegation battle would be completely justified. Poor subs, no tactics, no organisation.”
@grantridley tweeted: “Steve Bruce has even more to prove after today. Substituting the best player on the pitch in Shelvey and then a mix up in tactics...COME ON...IT’S THE PREMIER LEAGUE!!! Here we go again...”
@J_Reid_91 posted: “Held our own in the first half but the some bizarre tactics in the second. LBs everywhere! Could see Hayden asking Lascelles what was going on when Longstaff went off. Miggy our best player and the jury is out on all the new boys.”
@headlampharry argued: “Emery has had a full previous season and a full pre season, to impose his tactics/philosophy on his squad, and that was the best his team could do against us ! Bruce has had a few weeks. Give the bloke and the squad a chance!”
@russting93 commented: “Bruce. Your tactics were all wrong. A complete shambles.”
@PaulKershaw79 added: “One daft mistake cost us today, wont have a better chance to beat Arsenal...tactics were all over the shop when Shelvey and Longstaff went off”