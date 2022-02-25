Howe has spoken about the midfielder’s situation ahead of the relegation-threatened club’s six-pointer away to Brentford tomorrow.

Almiron – who came off the bench against West Ham United at the London Stadium last weekend – hasn’t started a game for more than two months.

"He has a massive role to play,” said head coach Howe. “I'm a big fan of Miggy. He has outstanding athletic and pressing qualities, which, of course, we base our game around, really.

"He’s a big counter-attack threat, and he's got a lovely left foot. He's a great lad, works incredibly hard, trains well, and is waiting for his opportunity.

"We have competition for places, which is what we've craved from day one, people pushing each other to good performances. It's a credit to the form of Allan (Saint-Maximin), Ryan (Fraser) and to Jacob (Murphy) – whichever position he has played.

"Miggy hasn't had the game time that he wants, but he's certainly got a big part to play.

"As I said earlier with the fixture congestion we've got coming up, everyone in the squad needs to be ready and when they get their chance, they need to take it."

Miguel Almiron is on the fringes of Eddie Howe's starting XI.

Almiron, signed by then-manager Rafa Benitez in January 2019, was initially a big influence on the pitch following his £21million move from Atlanta United. The Paraguay international is under contract at the club until 2024.

