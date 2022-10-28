Eddie Howe's brilliant Newcastle United response to bizarre Richard Keys plan for club

The TV presenter, based in Qatar, suggested moving the club’s training ground to London so the club could attract better players.

“Everything connected with that football club stays on Tyneside,” Keys told beIN Sports. “But you don’t see the first 25 (members of the first-team squad) out on the town these days, so what difference would it (moving to London) make?

“They’re in a plane probably two, three days a week, travelling to different places. For the family, it (London) offers enormously more. The capital is a place where players could lose themselves, where there is a lot more privacy.

“There’s so much more – entertainment, meals, restaurants. Outside of the capital city, the facilities aren’t perhaps as grand or appealing.”

Newcastle are improving their Benton training ground, and Howe has dismissed Key’s idea. United’s head coach believes that his players must “embrace everything around Newcastle” when they join the club.

“For me, that’s an absolute non-starter,” Howe said. “We’re playing for Newcastle, working for Newcastle, and that’s how it has to be. I’m very proud to be associated with this city. I think it’s a brilliant place to live.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

“Take away the football side, my evidence of being here and around the people, you’ve got to embrace everything around Newcastle to play and give your best for the club. That will never change in my opinion.”