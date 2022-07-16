Eddie Howe's bold Newcastle United claim on Elliot Anderson as teenager impresses

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United's head coach felt that his team was “lethargic” before the break, though Anderson, back from a half-season loan at Bristol Rovers, stood out.

"I think he's done really well,” said Howe. “He's come back with a real enthusiasm and desire to do well, and show us how much he's progressed since his loan spell. I thought he was probably the biggest bright spark we had during that first half, which was a difficult one for us.

"I've been really impressed by him. He's quite quiet within the group, but is a very steely, determined lad who wants to do well. We really like."

Asked about Anderson’s physical development, Howe said: "I think that's probably been the biggest development. He looks like he has the ability now to go box to box, to compete not just in possession, but out of possession with duels.

"I thought he pressed well during the first half. I think we've seen a real growth in his endurance levels."

Howe put his international players on for the final 60 minutes.