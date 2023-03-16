Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder – who has played for his country at Under-21 level, but has never had a senior call – had been one of five changes to the starting XI for the Premier League game.

Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock.

Willock’s late assist capped an impressive all-round performance, and Eddie Howe’s praised his “versatility” ahead of tomorrow night’s game against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

"He can get around the pitch brilliantly, he dovetails into a wide area for us too, natural rotation into those areas,” said United’s head coach. “That versatility to his game’s key – he’s not a one-dimensional player at all.”

Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope were today called up by England for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine. Callum Wilson – who went to the World Cup – was left out of the squad.

Howe has challenged Willock to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s plans.

“That definitely should be an aim of his,” said Howe. “I think he has the potential to do it.

“For Joe, he has areas to improve, as all players do in the squad. It’s there for him. He’s young enough – and he has potential to grow.

“Since my time here, he’s been excellent, and his game has improved. I think he’s got more to go. He can get more goals, he can assist more, especially the position he’s playing in. He has those moments and chances.

“The goal he scored against Chelsea was a brilliant finish, and if he can add a few more moments like that to his game, he’ll be knocking on the door.”

Willock made a £25million move to St James’ Park in the summer of 2021, when Steve Bruce was head coach, after a stunning half-season loan spell.