Dwight Gayle arrives at St James's Park.

Gayle – who signed a new three-year deal at the club in the summer – is yet to feature under Howe.

Gayle’s former loan club West Bromwich Albion have been credited with an interest in him along with Nottingham Forest, and Howe addressed his situation ahead of tomorrow’s home game against Burnley.

“Dwight, unfortunately he suffered a slight hamstring injury, so he missed the Arsenal game,” said United’s head coach. “He’s just back to fitness. What I have seen is someone who can certainly score goals, is a brilliant finisher.

"I think he’s got real competition, because I think Callum (Wilson) and Dwight are very similar players, in a sense that they both lead the line. They both like to play centrally. So it’s great to have two experienced players in that position, and two players who certainly know where the goal is.

"So Dwight will have an important role. He’s very well respected by the group, and a well-liked member of the team. I’m going to enjoy working with him, for sure.”

Callum Wilson, the relegation-threatened club’s No.9, is a booking away from an automatic one-game ban.