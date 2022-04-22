Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle come into the game having defeated Crystal Palace in midweek, a victory that sealed their sixth in a row at St James’s Park.

The victory over the Eagles came just three days after defeating Leicester City and Howe believes the physicality of these two games could lead to rotation at Carrow Road.

“We’ll have a look at it on an individual basis, speak to the players this morning and yeah we want players that are 100% fit and ready to give their best again physically.” Howe said.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe . (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“Norwich haven’t played in midweek and we’ve had a big physical cost, especially the manner of the two games and the physical effort it took out of posession in the second-haf of both games actually. We need to be ready for a tough game.”

Howe revealed that there was ‘no change’ in regards to Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson’s recovery from injury, however, he did issue an update on Ryan Fraser after the winger had a scan on his hamstring injury this week:

“It’s relatively good news as in there’s no massive problem for Ryan,” said United’s head coach. “But he’s in a race against time to be fit before the end of the season.”

Howe also provided an update on Jamal Lewis’ injury problems after the defender was left-out of Newcastle’s 25-man Premier League squad, sidelined by a groin injury:

“Jamal has had, I think, two or three operations since January and I think he’s just recently had another one on his groin area and we hope this one has fixed his longstanding problems.

“It has been very frustrating for him because he’s not felt physically able to give his best.

“Certainly I know from my history as a player that is one of the worst feelings you can experience as a player because you can’t do yourself justice knowing what you’re capable of.

“I think for Jamal, firstly it’s important he gets fit and we see him feeling good and then we will make our judgement on that.”