Eddie Howe reveals his message to Newcastle United fans after St James's Park unveiling
Eddie Howe said he was “honoured and privileged” to start his reign as Newcastle boss and described his new role as “the perfect fit”.
Howe was speaking for the first time since being confirmed as the successor to Steve Bruce, who was dismissed last month.
Howe said: “It feels fantastic to be here and I am absolutely honoured and privileged – it is an incredible moment in my life.
“Everything just felt right – the pull of the club is huge, the size and the history of the club and obviously the new ambitious plans. I just thought it was the perfect fit for me.”
Despite the likely financial backing heading his way, Howe insisted he could not promise that he would save the club from relegation.
He takes over with his new side sitting second from bottom of the Premier League table and still searching for their first win of the campaign.
Howe added: “We have had some really good conversations and I have been really impressed with their vision for the club, but to be honest I haven’t delved into it too much.
“It is all about the short-term and the position of the team. Obviously we need to try and address that very quickly and move up the league and avoid relegation.
“I’m absolutely confident we can, but I make no promises on that. All I can do is lead the club to the best of my abilities. I will give 100 per cent every single day to try and bring success to Newcastle.”